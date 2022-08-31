In 1st TV address in 3 yrs, Nawaz roots for flood aid

Lahore, August 30
Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif held his first televised address in three years despite a ban on his speeches after being named as a proclaimed absconder, a media report said on Tuesday. The three-time Prime Minister, the elder brother of Premier Shahbaz Sharif, on Sunday delivered a short speech to make an impassioned appeal for aid as floods wreak havoc across the country. — PTI
Imran offers to withdraw remarks
Islamabad: Imran Khan expressed willingness to withdraw his remarks against a female judge, but stopped short of apologising. Taking exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved his aide Shahbaz Gill's two-day physical remand, he had said that she should “prepare herself for action”.
