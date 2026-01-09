"Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations": US Ambassador Gor after he arrived in India

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): US Ambassador Sergio Gor returned to India on Friday and said there are "incredible opportunities" ahead for the two countries.

In a post on X, the ambassador wrote, "Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!"

Gor was sworn in as the US Ambassador to India back in November at the White House. Prior to this, he had visited India in October and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.

Following Gor's swearing-in ceremony, US President Donald Trump had said he was entrusting Gor to further strengthen strategic, economic, and security ties with New Delhi and to deepen America's "fantastic relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I'm trusting Sergio to help strengthen our country's one of the most important international relationships, and that is the strategic partnership with the Republic of India. It's a big deal. India is a home to one of the world's oldest civilisations, the largest country in the world and it has got over 1.5 billion people and we have a fantastic relationship with Prime Minister Modi and Sergio's enhanced that because he's become already friendly with Prime Minister. Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, 'let's get to know this man' and they like what they see," Trump said.

After taking the oath, Gor thanked Trump for entrusting him with the responsibility of the relationship with India and said, "I look forward to enhancing the relationship between our two nations. I look forward to doing a great job for you."

In August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

During his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor had emphasised that India is "one of the most important relationships our nation (US) has in the world." (ANI)

