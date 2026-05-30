Singapore, May 30 (ANI): US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday highlighted India as a key pillar of regional stability, saying the country is "modernising" its military to serve the shared objective of maintaining a balance of power across the Indo-Pacific and collaboration with the United States.

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Speaking on the second day of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth said, "In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line. A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region."

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The US War Secretary praised India's military modernisation efforts, particularly its growing role in the Indian Ocean region.

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"India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean," he said.

Praising India's defence manufacturing capabilities, he added, "It's building out the heavy industrial and logistics capacity to sustain high-end military operations, including the ability to repair and maintain our shared platforms and support US Navy vessels operating forward in the theatre."

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Highlighting expanding defence cooperation between Washington and New Delhi, Hegseth noted that the two countries are pursuing joint production initiatives.

"We've also committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities like Javelin anti-tank guided munitions. Real, tangible steps to improve the collective readiness of our forces," he said.

The Pentagon chief linked India's growing defence-industrial capabilities to broader efforts by the United States and its partners to strengthen military readiness across the region. "This kind of industrial muscle isn't just a long-term goal, it's an immediate operational imperative," Hegseth said.

He also outlined the Trump administration's plans for a major expansion of US defence spending and manufacturing capacity.

"America is undergoing a historic national manufacturing mobilisation of our defence industrial base. We will produce the best weaponry in the world at scale, at speed, and at a reasonable price," he said.

Calling it a personal commitment, Hegseth added, "This is my personal commitment to all of you, and it is our president's demand."

Referring to President Donald Trump, he said, "President Trump, after spending USD 1 trillion on defence last year, plans to make a generational investment of USD 1.5 trillion on defence this year, to unleash America's arsenal of freedom and expand America's military dominance for decades to come."

Hegseth also urged US allies and partners to increase their defence commitments.

"We demand 3.5 per cent from our allies and partners, and we are going well beyond that number. We expect every single ally and partner to match that kind of resolve," he said.

Signalling that Washington would deepen cooperation with countries willing to shoulder greater security responsibilities, Hegseth said, "For those nations that rise to this challenge, that embrace responsibility as true partners, the benefits will be clear."

He said, "As our strategy states, we will prioritise working with model allies. Those nations that are most capable, clear-eyed, and ready to defend their national interests. For those nations, we are moving them to the front of the line." (ANI)

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