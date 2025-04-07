DT
Home / World / India a powerful democracy, key global partner: Portugal President de Sousa

India a powerful democracy, key global partner: Portugal President de Sousa

During a joint statement in Lisbon, Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa underscored India's role in defending international law, multilateralism, and shared democratic values. Welcoming President Droupadi Murmu, he praised the strong Indian diaspora in Portugal and emphasised the future of bilateral cooperation across sectors including tech, culture, and renewables.
ANI
Updated At : 10:12 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
Lisbon [Portugal], April 7 (ANI): Emphasising the strength of bilateral ties and shared global values, Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Monday said India remains a vital partner in building a multilateral and open-minded world.

Speaking alongside President Droupadi Murmu in Lisbon, de Sousa welcomed her visit as a reaffirmation of long-standing friendship and cooperation across sectors including high tech, renewables, culture, and defence.

"The Indian community in Portugal is strong and powerful; 50,000 people, young students come from India to Portugal and study here. Our cooperation in high tech; renewables, culture and defence. A multilateral, open-minded world with free trade, without the temptation of breaking or violating international law or the charter of the United Nations," he stated during their joint address.

"India is the greatest democracy in the world and a powerful economy, and shares values and principles. That's why, your excellence, Madam President Droupadi Murmu, a dear friend of Portugal, it's an honour having you here in our country and to work together for a long-lasting friendship and partnership. It's more than 50 years of diplomatic relations. It's a whole future, thinking of our people and thinking of the world."

Earlier in the day, President Murmu was formally received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the historic 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome that included a Guard of Honour.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan shared the moment on social media, stating, "President Droupadi Murmu was received by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal at the historic 'Praca do Imperio' in Lisbon. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome with the Guard of Honour."

Murmu's visit comes at the invitation of the Portuguese President and marks a significant diplomatic milestone--it is the first state visit to Portugal by an Indian President in 27 years. The last such visit was undertaken by President K R Narayanan in 1998.

President Murmu will continue her diplomatic outreach with a visit to Slovakia from April 9-10 at the invitation of Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first such visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades.

This visit also marks 50 years of diplomatic ties between India and Portugal, which both sides view as a foundation for deepening future cooperation. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

