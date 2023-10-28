 India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict : The Tribune India

  • World
  • India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks to an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2023. Reuters



PTI

United Nations, October 28

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict leading to a cessation of hostilities. It also called for unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

Israel has launched a massive counter-offensive against Hamas after unprecedented attacks by the militant group on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people.

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), which met in a resumed 10th Emergency Special Session, voted on the draft resolution submitted by Jordan and co-sponsored by more than 40 nations including Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Russia and South Africa.

The resolution titled "Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations" was overwhelmingly adopted with 120 nations voting in its favour, 14 against it and 45 abstaining.

Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the UK.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution did not make any mention of the militant group Hamas, with the US expressing outrage at the "omission".

Before the general assembly voted on the resolution, the 193-member body considered an amendment proposed by Canada and co-sponsored by the US to the text.

The amendment proposed by Canada asked for inserting a paragraph in the resolution that would state that the general assembly “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting on 7 October 2023 and the taking of hostages, demands the safety, well-being and humane treatment of the hostages in compliance with international law, and calls for their immediate and unconditional release”.

India voted in favour of the amendment along with 87 other nations, while 55 member states voted against it and 23 abstained. The draft amendment could not be adopted, having failed to obtain a two-third majority of members present and voting.

President of the 78th session of the UNGA, Dennis Francis, announced that the draft amendment could not be adopted.

The Jordanian-drafted resolution called for an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.

It also demanded the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered provision of essential goods and services to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, including but not limited to water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity.

The draft resolution stressed the imperative, under international humanitarian law, of ensuring that civilians are not deprived of objects indispensable to their survival.

It also called for “immediate, full, sustained, safe and unhindered humanitarian access” for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East and other United Nations humanitarian agencies and their implementing partners.

The draft resolution also demanded humanitarian access for the International Committee of the Red Cross and all other humanitarian organisations.

This should be done by upholding humanitarian principles and delivering urgent assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, encouraging the establishment of humanitarian corridors and other initiatives to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians, according to the resolution.

The US expressed outrage at the resolution not naming Hamas and called it an “omission of evil”.

“As you'll notice, two key words are missing in the resolution before us. The first is Hamas. It is outrageous that this resolution fails to name the perpetrators of the October 7th terrorist attacks: Hamas. Hamas. It is outrageous,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, in her remarks before the vote on the resolution, said.

She added that another key word missing in the resolution is “hostage”.

“This resolution makes no mention of the innocent people – including citizens of many of you in this room – many of you here today who have citizens who are being held hostage by Hamas and other terrorist groups,” Thomas said.

“These are omissions of evil. And they give cover to, and they empower, Hamas' brutality. And no member state – no member state – should allow that to happen. You should not let it stand,” she said.

The US envoy said it is for these reasons that Washington has co-sponsored an amendment put forward by Canada to the draft resolution “that corrects these glaring omissions”.

The resolution demanded that all parties immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, particularly in regard to the protection of civilians and civilian objects, as well as the protection of humanitarian personnel and to facilitate humanitarian access for essential supplies and services to reach all civilians in need in the Gaza Strip.

It also called for the rescinding of the order by “Israel, the occupying power, for Palestinian civilians and United Nations staff, as well as humanitarian and medical workers, to evacuate all areas in the Gaza Strip north of the Wadi Gaza and relocate to southern Gaza.” The resolution called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being and humane treatment in compliance with international law.

#Australia #Canada #Gaza #Gaza strip #Germany #Hamas #Israel #Japan #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

2
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

3
India

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

4
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

5
Chandigarh

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

6
World Cup 2023

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

7
Punjab

Only green crackers to be allowed in Punjab for a short duration on Diwali, says minister Meet Hayer

8
Punjab

Begum Munawwar-ul-Nisa, wife of last Nawab of Malerkotla, passes away

9
Business

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

10
J & K

2 BSF men injured in unprovoked Pakistan firing on border in Jammu

Don't Miss

View All
On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Top News

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

India abstains on UN resolution calling for humanitarian truce in Israel-Hamas conflict

Besides India, countries that abstained included Australia, ...

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

US says 'not drawing red lines' for Israel

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO

US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...

Indian national sentenced to 16 years' jail for raping university student in Singapore

Indian national sentenced to 16 years' jail for raping university student in Singapore

The victim was so badly injured with facial bruising and oth...

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

Maine mass shooting suspect found dead

The body of Robert R. Card, 40, was discovered in the woods ...


Cities

View All

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Contrary to expectations, pollution level falls to 107 in Amritsar

Two farmers booked for burning paddy stubble

Ward Watch: Choked sewers, open garbage disposal add to residents’ woes

Land acquisition: Farmers told to apply for compensation

Thai girls working at spas in Amritsar being lured into flesh trade

Vigilance asks Manpreet to appear again on Oct 31

Punjab Vigilance asks Manpreet Badal to appear again on Oct 31

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

CCTVs in place, dumping garbage in open set to cost violators Rs 12K in Chandigarh

Alert as Chandigarh sees spike in dengue cases, count 264

11 Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 1.24 crore in US auction

5 officers in race for Chandigarh Adviser’s post

Another failed auction, no takers for 18 vends in Chandigarh

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Poor air quality in Delhi for 7th day, AQI at 7 localities crosses 300-mark

Lieutenant Governor nod to end services of civil defence volunteers from Nov 1

Land acquisition for Phase III of Barapullah Project gets approval

AAP demands release of MP Sanjay Singh

Speeding SUV hits constable

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Suicide: Teachers want Education Minister sacked

Medical college hosts breast cancer awareness campaign

Patiala district administration organises cycle rally for voter awareness

TIET among 100 institutions for setting up 100 5G use case labs

766 farm fire cases, highest in a day in Punjab; farmers blame lack of sops, machines

Take Punjab ‘model’ to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Take Punjab 'model' to other states, CM exhorts party cadre

Police forfeit Rs 25-cr assets of 35 drug lords

No other option: Farmers justify stubble burning

Cable mess, pothole-riddled roads threaten lives of residents, authorities turn blind eye

Women of Basti Jodhewal complain of contaminated water supply

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Farm fires see threefold rise in district

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way

SAD president picks Sandeep as Sham Churasi halqa in-charge

Joy turns into tragedy for Kartarpur couple

Draft electoral rolls published