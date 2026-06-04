India, Afghanistan discuss deepening cooperation during meet between Amb Doraiswami, Amb Karimi

Beijing [China], June 4 (ANI): India and Afghanistan held discussions on strengthening cooperation in mutual areas of interest during the meeting between Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami and Afghan envoy to China, Asadullah Karimi on Wednesday.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing said that they exchanged views on the civilizational ties between the two countries and sustained efforts in deepening ties.

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"Ambassador met H.E. Mawlawi Asadullah (Bilal Karimi), Ambassador of Afghanistan to China, in Beijing today. Ambassador @VDoraiswami and Ambassador Karimi exchanged views on the historical and civilisational ties between the peoples of the two countries and welcomed continued efforts to strengthen and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest", the post said.

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Ambassador met H.E. Mawlawi Asadullah (Bilal Karimi), Ambassador of Afghanistan to China, in Beijing today. Ambassador @VDoraiswami and Ambassador Karimi exchanged views on the historical and civilisational ties between the peoples of the two countries and welcomed continued… pic.twitter.com/jxwYss4uAp — India in China (@EOIBeijing) June 3, 2026

Meanwhile, earlier in May, India reaffirmed its commitment and support to "friendly people" of Afghanistan in the health sector as it dispatched 20 tonnes of critical dry material for vaccines to augment the country's child immunisation program.

India has been known to consistently provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, including medical supplies and vaccines, as part of its ongoing support to the Afghan people. Earlier on April 5, the Ministry of External Affairs said that India had delivered humanitarian assistance to support flood and earthquake-hit Afghanistan.

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In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said at that time that India delivered humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," he said.

Also in May, India slammed Pakistan at the UN high table for the barbaric strikes carried out by Islamabad at the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, killing 269 civilians.

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, Permanent Representative of India to the UN, highlighted how Pakistan has a long record of involvement in genocidal acts against civilians, as 750 civilian deaths and injuries were documented in Afghanistan as a result of cross-border armed violence perpetrated by Pakistan. (ANI)

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