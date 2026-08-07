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Home / World / India, African Union in touch to finalise mutually convenient dates for India-Africa Summit: MEA

India, African Union in touch to finalise mutually convenient dates for India-Africa Summit: MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 11:08 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): India and the African Union are in touch to finalise mutually convenient dates for the next India-Africa Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Friday, reaffirming New Delhi's strong and historic partnership with African nations.

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The details were shared by the MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a bi-weekly press briefing here in the national capital.

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Responding to a query on the India-Africa Summit, Jaiswal said the event had been postponed after consultations with the African Union and that both sides are now working towards holding it at a mutually convenient time.

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"You know the circumstances under which the India-Africa Summit had to be postponed, and this we did in consultation with the African Union. We are looking forward to organising the India-Africa Summit, and both sides are in touch with each other for a convenient date as to when it can be organised," Jaiswal said.

The fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to take place in India earlier this year, was postponed due to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

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In his remarks, he also highlighted India's ties with the continent and referred to the recent Africa Day celebrations held in New Delhi, which were attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Africa Day was a big celebration. Each year we celebrate our solidarity, support and partnership with Africa with a lot of fanfare. This time, the External Affairs Minister attended the Africa Day celebrations. He had attended earlier as well," Jaiswal said.

Noting how India shares "very strong and historic ties" with countries across Africa, he said that New Delhi continues to work closely with the continent through development partnerships.

"We have very strong and historic ties with all countries in Africa, and also with the continent. We have ongoing development cooperation, which is very strong, as part of our Global South solidarity and South-South cooperation," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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