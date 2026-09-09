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Home / World / India “always first responder” to Sri Lanka in times of crisis; ties with New Delhi “very special”: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa

India “always first responder” to Sri Lanka in times of crisis; ties with New Delhi “very special”: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa

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ANI
Updated At : 01:42 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Colombo [Sri Lanka], September 9 (ANI): Sri Lanka’s Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa on Wednesday lauded India’s consistent support to Sri Lanka during times of crisis, describing New Delhi as a “very close partner” and saying the bilateral relationship is “very special” and should be further strengthened.

Speaking to ANI after his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Premadasa said the discussions were “very constructive” and “very progressive”, highlighting India’s role as a first responder during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and Cyclone Ditwah.

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“My meeting with Rajnath Singh was very constructive, very progressive. We have a very strong relationship with India. It is a special relationship. We are very close partners,” Premadasa said.

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He particularly praised India’s support to Sri Lanka during difficult periods, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently backed the island nation through its crises.

“India has always been the first responder. And Prime Minister Modi has always walked the talk. India has been the first responder in supporting Sri Lanka during Ditwah, during times of bankruptcy, and during the Corona health hazard,” he said.

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Premadasa said India-Sri Lanka cooperation has expanded significantly across development assistance, economic and commercial engagement, business, government-to-government cooperation and people-to-people ties.

“In recent times, the cooperation between our two countries in all spheres, in development aid, economic, commercial, business, people-to-people, government-to-government, non-governmental to government, in all its facets, we have had a very special relationship, a productive relationship that has fulfilled our mutual interests,” he said.

The Sri Lankan Opposition Leader said Colombo wants to further deepen ties with India while ensuring respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of both countries.

“We hope to ensure that our relationship grows in a manner that protects each of our countries’ sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence, and also to ensure that we enjoy the fruits of growth,” Premadasa said.

On economic ties, Premadasa said Sri Lanka would like India to become its largest export destination and backed greater trade between the two countries based on mutual interests.

“We would love to have India as our largest export destination. We promote balanced free trade. We promote trade that is of mutual interest. So we will continue on that path,” he said.

He also acknowledged India’s scale and experience, saying Sri Lanka has much to learn from the country’s development journey.

“I think we have a lot to learn from the most populous country in the world,” Premadasa said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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