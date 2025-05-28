"India an important country, its views count," Greece Ex-Envoy to India says

Athens [Greece], May 28 (ANI): Yannis Alexis Zepos, Former Ambassador of Greece to India, has said that Greece has for a long time condemned terrorism in all its forms.

Zepos, while talking to ANI, said that as India is an important country in the world, its views are important, and Greece is happy to hear its views.

"We are very happy to receive the delegation. They have several contacts in Athens, and it is important to hear the Indian views on things. India is an important country in the world, and their views count, and we are happy to have them here. These issues [of cooperation between India and Greece on combating terrorism] have already been taken up and have been discussed, and they will be discussed further as our bilateral relation improves and goes ahead," he told ANI.

Zepos said that Greece has always condemned terrorism in all its forms wherever it has happened.

"We have consistently and for a long time condemned terrorism wherever that happens, and this is a basic Greek position that is not to change so basically what is important is we condemn terrorism wherever it happens in the world," he said.

He added that both the countries are already cooperating in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and can go further if required.

"We are cooperating already on maritime security, and we can go further, and as you know, the IMEC project is something that is very interesting to both sides and we're working with the Indian side also on the IMEC prospect, which also includes, of course, maritime security," he said.

His comments come as the group to visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, is currently in Athens.

The delegation includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Mian Altaf Ahmad (Jammu and Kashmir National Conference), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf. (ANI)

