India and Azerbaijan have common interest in promoting peace, progress: EAM Jaishankar

Baku [Azerbaijan], October 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised on Friday that New Delhi and Baku share a common interest in promoting peace, progress and prosperity, while categorising terrorism, conflict and instability as shared adversaries facing both nations.

Delivering a joint press statement alongside Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in the Azerbaijani capital, EAM Jaishankar stated that India welcomed the historic agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing optimism that it would result in the establishment of durable peace. He further reaffirmed India's diplomatic stance that all disputes must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

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"We have, of course, been monitoring developments in this region carefully. We welcome the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia reached in August last year and hope that it would lead to the establishment of a durable peace. India has a very clear position that disputes should be settled through dialogue and diplomacy and, in that context, our discussions covered the Middle East, West Asia, Europe and Eurasia, and we assessed the global implications of these conflicts because they have created a big problem today, particularly for Global South economies in food, fuel, fertiliser and finance," EAM Jaishankar noted.

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"We have a common interest in promoting peace, progress and prosperity, and threats like terrorism, conflict and instability are our common enemies. We also exchanged views on reforming and expanding international and regional organisations, making them more contemporary and relevant. I want to say that today I felt our discussions, Minister, were very productive. I think they have helped to determine a pathway forward for our ties, and I have invited the Foreign Minister to visit India soon at his convenience," he added.

EAM Jaishankar highlighted that he and Bayramov conferred extensively on broadening bilateral cooperation, focusing specifically on economic partnerships spanning trade, investment and energy sectors.

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"Given our complementary economies, we believe that there is very good scope for further enhancement of our bilateral trade and investment. We also discussed various activities and exchanges. How do we take this forward?"

Emphasising the significance of connectivity within an interconnected global market, EAM Jaishankar pointed out that both nations maintain a strong stake in the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and committed to enhancing bilateral coordination.

"We spoke about connectivity because that is so important in a globalised economy. We are both invested in the International North-South Transport Corridor; that's very important for us. We agreed today that we will coordinate more closely in that regard. Air connectivity is also something that we value. There are daily flights, but obviously, to deepen the relations, we have to think about how to grow that further."

Furthermore, EAM Jaishankar extended his sincere appreciation to Bayramov for Azerbaijan's vital support in evacuating Indian citizens, particularly students, from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"We have Indian students here in Azerbaijan. I want to thank you for the care and consideration with which you look after them. And I would also particularly like to place on record our gratitude for your assistance in evacuating Indian nationals, particularly students, from Iran earlier this year during the conflict there," he stated.

Characterising his talks earlier in the day with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as constructive and forward-looking, EAM Jaishankar detailed that the discussions encompassed the full scope of bilateral relations, alongside critical regional and global developments.

"Today, soon after my arrival, I called on Mr President and conveyed my greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our discussions were focused. They were forward-looking, and we exchanged views on various aspects of our relationship. In fact, the President was kind enough to give a lot of time to review the entire gamut of our ties, including ongoing cooperation, what we could be doing more and what we could be doing differently."

"We also discussed important regional and global developments from a strategic perspective, and please bear in mind that we are both independent-minded nations that make their own call on the important issues of the day. Now, our two countries have a long history of cultural and people-to-people exchanges. We respect each other's culture and values, and that provides a very good foundation to work towards a more contemporary partnership." (ANI)

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