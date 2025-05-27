"India and Congo always stood together": All-party delegation member SS Ahluwalia

Kinshasa (Congo), May 27 (ANI): BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, part of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, said that India and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have always supported each other in difficult times and will continue to do so in the future.

Advertisement

Ahluwalia said Congo reaffirmed its commitment to stand with India, just as it has since opening its first mission in Delhi in 1962.

Speaking to ANI, SS Ahluwalia said, "We (India-Democratic Republic of the Congo) have always stood together in the hours of grief. In 1962, the first Mission of Democratic Republic of the Congo opened in Delhi, India. In the past decades too we stood with them and we are together even today. That is why, when we are presenting our view, they too are making a commitment that they stood with us even yesterday, they stand with us today and will be with us even in the future."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Atul Garg, who is part of the same all-party delegation, stated that Pakistan has nurtured terrorism.

Garg also added that the government has decided to inform the world of India's sufferings and the acts of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI, Garg said, "Pakistan has nurtured terrorism...our government decided to let the world know our sufferings and acts of Pakistan...if terrorists attack us, our country has the right to defend and we have utilised that right..."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)