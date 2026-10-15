India and Greece review defence cooperation, explore new initiatives

Athens [Greece], October 15 (ANI): India and Greece held the second Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation on Thursday, carrying out a comprehensive evaluation of existing bilateral military ties while examining fresh avenues for collaboration encompassing capacity-building, training, regional security, defence industry development and maritime cooperation.

The high-level discussions at the Hellenic Army Academy in Athens were co-chaired by Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, Amit Telang, and Ambassador Michel Spinellis.

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Sharing details of the session, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X, "The 2nd India-Greece Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation was held at the Hellenic Army Academy on 15 October 2026, co-chaired by Ambassador a.h. Michel Spinellis and Joint Secretary (IC) Dr Amit Telang."

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The official handle added, "Both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and explored new initiatives in capacity-building, training, regional security, defence industry and maritime cooperation. They agreed to develop an industrial roadmap to promote joint ventures, co-production and co-development in areas of mutual interest."

On Wednesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence, Athanasios Davakis, in Athens, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

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Highlighting the engagement on social media, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations wrote on X, "Deputy Minister of National Defence of Greece Mr Athanasios Davakis received Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Ministry of National Defence in Athens."

It further noted, "Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity-building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges."

Singh met Greece's Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Alexandra Papadopoulou, where they discussed the evolving defence and strategic partnership.

Official communications underscored that, as prominent maritime nations, India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding maritime security cooperation and strengthening the defence partnership between the two nations in the maritime and defence industrial domains.

The Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Greece Ms Alexandra Papadopoulou and had a productive exchange of views on the evolving India-Greece defence and strategic partnership covering a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. As prominent maritime nations, India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding their maritime security cooperation and strengthening bilateral defence partnership in the maritime and defence industrial domains."

Singh also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at Syntagma Square in Athens on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X regarding the tribute, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commenced his official visit to Greece with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at historic Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers." (ANI)

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