India and Kazakhstan vow to strengthen forward-looking partnership

Astana [Kazakhstan], October 8 (ANI): India and Kazakhstan assessed the full scope of their bilateral ties while renewing their pledge to collaborate even more closely to turn their partnership into concrete results.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y K Sailas Thangal, and Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev.

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"Amb Y K Sailas Thangal had a warm and productive meeting with the newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to working even more closely to translate the strong India-Kazakhstan partnership into tangible outcomes," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.

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"They discussed ways to seize emerging opportunities, deepen mutual understanding, and further strengthen a forward-looking partnership between India and Kazakhstan," it added.

Previously, last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where they renewed their commitment to deepening the strategic bilateral partnership.

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According to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi highlighted India’s deep historical and civilisational connections with Kazakhstan during the talks, while expressing satisfaction with the consistent growth of bilateral ties over recent years.

“The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies, creative economy, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments,” stated the MEA.

“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, for the mutual benefit of their people, as well as for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region,” it added.

During his visit, President Tokayev participated in the 18th BRICS Summit held in New Delhi from September 12 to 13. He also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for attending dignitaries at Bharat Mandapam on September 12. (ANI)

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