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Home / World / India and Kenya deepen maritime cooperation through joint training, professional exchanges in Mombasa

India and Kenya deepen maritime cooperation through joint training, professional exchanges in Mombasa

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Nairobi [Kenya], October 29 (ANI): Advancing bilateral maritime cooperation between New Delhi and Nairobi, Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Varaha undertook joint training and professional exchanges with Kenya Coast Guard Service personnel at Mombasa, focusing on maritime safety, law enforcement and coastal security in line with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR.

“Day 2 of ICGS Varaha’s Operational Turnaround at Mombasa focused on professional engagements with Kenya Coast Guard Service personnel. A Maritime Search and Rescue tabletop exercise and training in Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) and Nuclear, Biological, Chemical and Damage Control (NBCD) focused on enhancing coordination, maritime law enforcement and safety at sea,” the Indian Assistant High Commission in Mombasa posted on X on Wednesday.

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“The ship also welcomed members of the local community and Indian diaspora onboard, strengthening bonds of friendship. Sharing expertise and training together for safer seas and secure coastal communities—in keeping with India’s vision of MAHASAGAR,” it added.

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On Tuesday, a special yoga session was conducted onboard ICGS Varaha, featuring enthusiastic participation from members of the vessel’s crew alongside the overseas Indian community.

“Strengthening shared cultural heritage and fostering regional harmony,” the Indian diplomatic mission posted on X.

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During the course of the ship’s port call, Commanding Officer Comdt Ramanjeet Singh Rana, accompanied by the Defence Advisor stationed at the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, called on Bruno Shioso, Director General of the Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS).

“Discussions focused on strengthening ICGS–KCGS cooperation through training and joint exercises. Joined by the Assistant High Commissioner, they also called on Capt William Ruto, Managing Director, Kenya Ports Authority. Discussions covered port security, maritime safety, maritime connectivity and facilitating bilateral trade,” the Indian High Commission in Nairobi posted on X following the meeting.

ICGS Varaha arrived at Mombasa on Monday for a port call as part of its overseas deployment, representing the third visit by an Indian naval or coast guard vessel to the East African coastal hub during the current year, according to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi.

“Strengthening maritime ties and bonds of friendship. ICGS Varaha of the Indian Coast Guard arrived at Mombasa today for a port call as part of her overseas deployment. This marks the third visit of an Indian Navy/Coast Guard ship to Mombasa this year, following visits of INS Trikand and INS Tarkash,” the High Commission posted on X.

“The frequent port calls by Indian ships to Kenya are symbolic of the growing bilateral maritime partnership as part of BAHARI Joint vision and India’s MAHASAGAR vision,” the mission stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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