India and Lesotho review entire spectrum of bilateral ties and cooperation

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): India and Lesotho undertook a comprehensive review of their bilateral relations, placing special emphasis on development partnership, capacity building, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), and mutual coordination at the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral platforms, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

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The discussions took place during the 6th session of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC), convened in the national capital on July 30.

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"The 6th meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC) between India and Lesotho was held on 30 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa), MEA and Mr. Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations," the MEA said in a post on X.

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The 6th meeting of the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation between India and Lesotho was held on 30 July 2026 in New Delhi. The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (E&SA), MEA and Mr. Thabang Lekhela, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Foreign… pic.twitter.com/iDqAOfn5Ht — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 31, 2026

During the session, both sides conducted a detailed assessment of bilateral engagements, focusing on development cooperation, capacity-building initiatives, HADR efforts, and joint strategies across international bodies.

According to an official statement issued by Lesotho's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations, both delegations reaffirmed their long-standing diplomatic ties and reiterated their resolve to expand functional cooperation.

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"The JBCC remains the principal institutional mechanism for reviewing bilateral relations, advancing cooperation across key sectors, and identifying new opportunities for mutually beneficial partnership between the two sister countries," the statement noted.

Formed under a bilateral agreement inked in March 2004, the JBCC held its inaugural session in New Delhi in March 2009.

The framework serves as an alternating mechanism hosted periodically between Maseru and New Delhi to monitor progress and explore fresh avenues of collaboration.

The latest session was attended by senior government functionaries from both nations, including officials from Lesotho's diplomatic mission in New Delhi and delegates representing sectors such as trade, education, agriculture, food security, and tourism.

"The 6th Session advanced several proposed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreed to sign at the earliest opportunity. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing sustainable development through South-South cooperation and strengthening collaboration in regional and multilateral fora. India reiterated its invitation for Lesotho to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) as important platforms for cooperation in renewable energy and infrastructure resilience," the ministry stated.

The two partner nations agreed that the 7th session of the Lesotho-India Joint Bilateral Commission of Cooperation will be held in Maseru, with mutually convenient dates to be decided through diplomatic channels. (ANI)

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