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Home / World / "India and Luxembourg have trusted, honest relations": Luxembourg Dy PM Bettel after meeting EAM Jaishankar

"India and Luxembourg have trusted, honest relations": Luxembourg Dy PM Bettel after meeting EAM Jaishankar

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ANI
Updated At : 07:22 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Luxembourg Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on Monday said that India and Luxembourg have "trusted" and "honest" relations, following his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Bettel said, "I can confirm you cannot choose your neighbours, but you can choose your friends. And India and Luxembourg have trusted relations, honest relations."

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Recalling his interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Luxembourg's Prime Minister (2013–2023), Bettel said, "I remember when I was Prime Minister, the good contacts I had with Prime Minister Modi."

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Bettel, on relations with India, further said, "I love the Indian efficiency. The relations are good. The exchanges are good. We discussed international topics, but as you can guess, what we discuss stays between us."

Bettel also expressed his happiness at the prospect of meeting Jaishankar again in New York in less than three weeks during an important moment for the United Nations General Assembly.

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"And the analysis we did, and also happy to know that I'm going to see him in less than three weeks in New York for an important moment for the General Assembly," he said.

Highlighting the importance of the relationship, Bettel added, "As I told you, you can choose your friends and partners, and I am happy that we both have these good relations."

According to a revised provisional list of speakers for the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the 81st session and is scheduled to deliver a national statement during the afternoon session of the General Debate on September 26.

Earlier, Jaishankar met Luxembourg's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Jaishankar lauded the robust partnership between India and Luxembourg, describing their engagement as a "very trusted relationship" with substantial potential for supply chain resilience and economic diversification.

Welcoming Bettel to New Delhi, EAM Jaishankar noted that the visit underscores the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations. He also expressed gratitude for Luxembourg's backing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU).

"In an era where Foreign Ministers generally worry about uncertainties and what is going wrong with the world, I think ours is a very trusted relationship. It is a relationship where we have done a lot, where we have the confidence of being able to do even more, particularly in terms of supply chain resilience, in terms of diversification, and with Europe, now with Free Trade Agreement ratification, likely in the coming future, I think there are really new horizons which are opening up," Jaishankar stated during the meeting.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for Luxembourg’s very strong support for the FTA. The fact that we were able to get it over the finishing line and now that we are moving towards its entry into force," he added.

The remarks come as Bettel is on a three-day official visit to India, from September 7 to September 9.

The Deputy PM will also visit Chennai for engagements at IIT Madras and the inauguration of a new SES campus. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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