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Home / World / India and Nepal jointly inaugurate operation theatre facility built under HICDP initiative in Kathmandu's Dang

India and Nepal jointly inaugurate operation theatre facility built under HICDP initiative in Kathmandu's Dang

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ANI
Updated At : 09:23 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): The Operation Theatre Building of Rapti Eye Hospital, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City-4, Dang, Lumbini Province, Nepal, built with the Government of India's financial assistance, was jointly inaugurated on Thursday by Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Tikaram Khadka, Mayor, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang.

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According to the Embassy of India in Nepal, the construction of the double-storied Operation Theatre building was undertaken as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), which was implemented through Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, Dang. It is the 7th HICDP in Dang district of Nepal.

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On the occasion, the Mayor of Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City, the Hospital Management, and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India. They conveyed that the new infrastructure would help strengthen eye care facilities in the region.

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Since the inception of the HICDP programme, close to 600 projects have been undertaken by the Government of India, covering all 7 provinces of Nepal. 66 such projects are located in the Lumbini Province, including 7 projects in the Dang District.

In addition, the Government of India has gifted 169 ambulances and 59 school buses to various institutions working in the health and education sectors in the Lumbini Province, including 19 ambulances and 8 school buses in the Dang District. One ambulance was gifted to the Rapti Eye Hospital in January 2022, the Embassy added.

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As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

The Embassy of India in Nepal highlighted the inauguration in a post on X and recognised New Delhi and Kathmandu as "partners in development.

"#India-#Nepal:Partners in Development The Operation Theatre Building of Rapti Eye Hospital, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City-4, Dang, Lumbini Province, Nepal was jointly inaugurated today by Ms. Gitanjali Brandon, Counsellor @IndiaInNepal, and Mr. Tikaram Khadka, Mayor, Tulsipur Sub-Metropolitan City. This High Impact Community Development Project #HICDP has been built with Government of India's financial assistance, and is the 7th #HICDP in Dang district of Nepal," the Embassy stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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