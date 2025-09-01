"India and Russia always stood shoulder to shoulder", says PM Modi during bilateral meet with Putin

Tianjin [China], September 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the strong relationship between India and Russia and said that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations.

PM Modi, during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

"India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said.

This major development comes at a time when the US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, which includes a 25 per cent penalty for purchasing discounted crude oil from Moscow.

Speaking about the Ukraine War, PM Modi welcomed the peace efforts and hoped all parties will move constructively and find a way to end the conflict.

"We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity," PM Modi said during the bilateral meet.

Reflecting on the close ties of New Delhi and Moscow, PM Modi said, "I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis."

PM Modi further said that Indians are eagerly waiting for the Russian President Putin, who is scheduled to visit New Delhi in December of this year.

"140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin has also appreciated India and China's efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war. He also slammed Ukraine's western allies, which he claimed supported "the coup d'etat in Kyiv", which ultimately resulted in the crisis in Ukraine.

"Crisis in Ukraine did not arise as a result of an 'invasion' but as a result of a coup d'etat in Kyiv, supported by Ukraine's western allies," Putin said.

Additionally, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to uphold fairness and justice while addressing the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO.

"We must promote a correct historical perspective on World War II, and oppose the Cold War mentality and block confrontation and bullying practices," Xi said.

The SCO Summit 2025 reflects the growing importance of multipolarity in global governance as US President Donald Trump's transactional bullying alienated most of its allies. (ANI)

