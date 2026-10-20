India and Saudi Arabia discuss bilateral electrical interconnection initiative

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, held a virtual bilateral meeting with Nasser Al-Qahtani, Assistant Minister of Energy for Electricity Affairs, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to review the progress of the India–Saudi Arabia Electrical Interconnection initiative and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation in the power sector.

The discussions focused on the progress of the proposed electrical interconnection between India and Saudi Arabia, which holds significant potential to deepen bilateral energy cooperation. Both sides exchanged views on the way forward and underscored the importance of sustained engagement to advance the initiative.

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The two sides also explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in other areas of mutual interest in the power sector, with an emphasis on technical collaboration, knowledge sharing and the exchange of best practices.

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The Saudi Arabian side expressed interest in enhanced cooperation in the areas of Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission systems, addressing technical and operational challenges associated with higher penetration of renewable energy in the grid, strategies for accommodating the growing power requirements of emerging data centres, and updating grid codes to address evolving power system requirements.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining constructive dialogue to further deepen the India–Saudi Arabia partnership in the power sector.

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On the other hand, India has advised its nationals residing in Saudi Arabia to exercise due precautions, move to the nearest safe place in the event of an aerial attack, and strictly refrain from filming, publishing or sharing any information, photos or videos regarding the ongoing events.

"The Indian community in Saudi Arabia is advised to take due precautions under the prevailing situation. In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events," the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Embassy officials have continued visiting hospitals where Indian nationals are receiving medical care while remaining in constant communication with their families to provide necessary support.

Flight operations remain suspended at Riyadh's international airport, while Dammam, Jeddah and Medina airports remain operational despite ongoing disruptions. Indian carriers have halted flight services to and from Saudi Arabia, with the Embassy outlining alternative travel options.

"Indian carriers have extended the suspension of flights to and from Saudi Arabia, as outlined below: Air India, Air India Express, Indigo -- until Oct 24, on all routes. Akasa Air -- until Oct 27, on all routes," it posted on X.

"Some available flight options are outlined below: Saudia: Scheduled flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. Flynas: Dammam-Delhi and Dammam-Mumbai flights (Oct 17-24); scheduled Dammam-Lucknow services continue. Flyadeal: Dammam-Mumbai flights on Oct 17-18," it added.

Nationals requiring urgent departure have been informed that they may consider transiting through Bahrain, Kuwait or Qatar, subject to securing the requisite visas.

Prospective travellers, including those planning journeys for Umrah, have been urged to factor in ongoing disruptions and potential flight cancellations that could cause extended stays, and to contact 24x7 control rooms for assistance. (ANI)

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