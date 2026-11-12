India and South Africa review Strategic Partnership during 12th Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): India and South Africa held the 12th Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) on Wednesday and reviewed the entire gamut of their Strategic Partnership and reflected on their bilateral cooperation on regional and global issues.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian delegation was led by MEA Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) Janesh Kain, while the South African delegation was led by Acting Deputy Director General, Directorate of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Ambassador David Malcomson.

The MEA stated that during the consultations, India and South Africa "reviewed the entire spectrum of the Strategic Partnership, including high-level exchanges, institutional mechanisms and cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, defence & security, development partnership, science & technology, education, counter-terrorism, cheetah conservation, culture and people-to-people ties."

The two sides further exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

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Highlighting the close bilateral ties, the MEA noted that the two nations share "historically close and friendly relations" which are marked by perpetual high-level visits and other exchanges including the FOC.

"The year 2027 will mark the 30th anniversary of establishment of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries providing an important milestone to further strengthen and diversify bilateral cooperation," the MEA noted.

During the Consultations, the two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the India – South Africa Strategic Partnership and "agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India at a mutually convenient date."

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Emphasising on the high-level meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "The 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and South Africa was co-chaired by Mr. Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (E&SA), MEA and Ambassador David Malcomson, Acting DDG, DIRCO. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the Strategic Partnership and explored avenues for further deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors."

The 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and South Africa was co-chaired by Mr. Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (E&SA), MEA and Ambassador David Malcomson, Acting DDG, DIRCO. Both sides reviewed the entire gamut of the Strategic Partnership and explored avenues for further deepening bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors. — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 12, 2026

Earlier in 2022, the 11th Session of India-South Africa Foreign Office Consultations was held in New Delhi.

According to the High Commission of India to South Africa, the Consultations were co-chaired by Puneet R. Kundal, JS (East & Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs and Ntombizodwa Msutukazi Lallie, Acting Deputy Director-General Asia and Middle East, Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Republic of South Africa.

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"Both sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations covering political exchanges, defence, economic and commercial issues, consular matters, cooperation in the field of agriculture, health, energy and minerals, human resource development, art, culture, sports and import of Cheetahs from South Africa for reintroduction in India. Both sides also reviewed the status of MOUs / agreements under negotiation and agreed to expedite their finalization for the mutual benefit of both the countries. In light of the upcoming completion of 30 years of ties between the two countries, it was decided to celebrate the occasion suitably, both in India and South Africa, through cultural and sports events and other activities," the High Commission stated.

The two sides also expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade which touched $17 billion in 2021-22 and agreed on the importance of further diversifying their trade.

"The two sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues including cooperation at the UN, BRICS, IBSA and IORA. The South African side assured of their support for the upcoming India G20 Presidency while Indian side expressed its support for South Africa’s BRICS Chairship in 2023. Both sides also discussed regional issues, global developments and issues of common interest including the situation in Ukraine," the High Commission stated.

The two sides also greed to continue high level exchanges and regular meetings of the institutional mechanisms such as the Joint Commission and various Joint Working Groups to keep up the momentum in bilateral relations. The Indian side also reiterated invitation to South Africa to join International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. (ANI)

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