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Home / World / India and South Korea explore cooperation in nuclear energy, green hydrogen

India and South Korea explore cooperation in nuclear energy, green hydrogen

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ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Seoul [South Korea], October 15 (ANI): India and South Korea are actively pursuing broader collaboration across environmental preservation and the green energy transition, encompassing civil nuclear energy, green hydrogen and renewable power infrastructure, as stated by the Indian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday.

India’s Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, held a meeting with Kim Jung-ho, Chairman of the Environment, Climate, Energy and Labour Committee of the National Assembly.

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Highlighting the engagement on social media, the Indian Embassy posted on X, “Ambassador met Chairman of the Environment, Climate, Energy and Labour Committee of the National Assembly, Kim Jung-ho and explored areas of cooperation between India and the ROK in the domain of environment, energy transition including nuclear energy, green hydrogen and renewable energy.”

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The Indian envoy has conducted a series of meetings with South Korean legislators in recent weeks to advance bilateral relations.

Ambassador Das held a meeting with members of the South Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group at the National Assembly on September 15, focusing on avenues to deepen legislative, cultural and people-to-people connections.

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Detailing that interaction, the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X, “Strengthening India-ROK Parliamentary Ties. Ambassador met with members of the ROK-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, including Chairperson Yun Ho-jung, Vice Chairpersons Moon Jeong-bog and Yoon Young-seok, and Members Kim Young-jin and Kim Jung-ho. They explored ways to further strengthen the parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.”

Earlier, on September 3, Ambassador Das met Kim Seong-won, Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups Committee, holding discussions centred on expanding economic partnerships, commercial exchanges, supply chain resilience, clean energy adoption and bolstering SMEs and startups in both nations.

Sharing particulars of that visit, the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X, “Ambassador met Rep. Kim Seong-won, Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual benefit, including strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and Startups of both countries.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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