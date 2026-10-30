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Home / World / India and Tanzania hold Army Staff Talks, discuss strengthening defence cooperation

India and Tanzania hold Army Staff Talks, discuss strengthening defence cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:17 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): India and Tanzania held the inaugural Army-to-Army Staff Talks in New Delhi from October 27-29, focusing on strengthening defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building.

During its stay in India, the Tanzanian delegation visited the 505 Army Base Workshop and DPSU Bhawan, besides paying tribute to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial.

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"The inaugural India-Tanzania Army-to-Army Staff Talks, held in New Delhi from 27 to 29 October 2026, focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation through military education, training exchanges and capacity building. The Tanzanian delegation visited 505 Army Base Workshop and DPSU Bhawan, gaining insights into India's military maintenance capabilities and indigenous defence manufacturing," the Indian Army's Additional Director General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted on X.

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"The delegation also paid homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. The engagement reinforced mutual trust and the shared commitment towards deeper military cooperation," it added.

The latest engagement follows the fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting held between India and Tanzania in Zanzibar earlier this year. The two countries discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security and defence industry collaboration.

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Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary in the Defence Ministry's International Cooperation Division, co-chaired the meeting in Zanzibar from February 2-3. The discussions also covered ways to expand cooperation in emerging areas, including cyber and artificial intelligence (AI).

"Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) Shri Amitabh Prasad co-chaired the fourth edition of Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania held in Zanzibar from 02-03 February 2026. The two sides discussed cooperation in military training, maritime security, defence industry collaboration and also explored new areas like counter terrorism, Peacekeeping training and training in niche areas of EW, Cyber, AI to further expand bilateral defence cooperation," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations had posted on X.

India and Tanzania share longstanding friendly and cooperative relations, with their partnership encompassing political engagement, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. The two countries also collaborate in education, healthcare and development initiatives, including capacity-building training, concessional credit lines and grant projects.

The bilateral relationship was elevated to a strategic partnership in 2023 during the State Visit of Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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