India and Tanzania review trade, defence, and digital ties at 3rd Foreign Office Consultations

Dar es Salaam [Tanzania], July 25 (ANI): India and Tanzania on Wednesday held the 3rd Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Dar es Salaam to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, digital public infrastructure, and healthcare.

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The Ministry of External Affairs stated on Friday that the meeting was led by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) in India's MEA, and Felister Rugambwa, Director of the Asia and Australasia Department in Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

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On the sidelines of the talks, Kain also called on Ambassador Samwel William Shelukindo, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

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During the consultations, both delegations reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, focusing on trade and investment, development partnerships, defence and security cooperation, digital public infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, the MEA stated.

To further momentum in key sectors, both sides agreed to organise upcoming meetings of the Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) and the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee on mutually convenient dates.

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Beyond bilateral cooperation, officials exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, expressing satisfaction with their close coordination at the United Nations and other multilateral forums.

The MEA noted that the two nations agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in India.

Earlier, the President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, arrived in India on an official visit from July 17-20, at the invitation of CP Radhakrishnan, Vice President of India.

He was accompanied by First Lady Mariyam Mwinyi.

President Mwinyi and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan reviewed the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explored new avenues to expand the bilateral cooperation in areas such as blue economy, tourism, technology, health and education, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement.

According to the statement, President Mwinyi held bilateral discussions with the Vice President of India. "Both leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Tanzania relations and explored new avenues to expand the bilateral cooperation in areas such as blue economy, tourism, technology, health and education"

"The two sides positively assessed recent expansion in bilateral trade and investment linkages and development partnership," the statement added.

"President Mwinyi extended an invitation to the Vice President of India to pay an official visit to Tanzania, which was graciously accepted".External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the visiting dignitary on Sunday.

The discussions focused on the wide-ranging development partnership between the two countries, including the development of IIT Madras Zanzibar as a Centre of Excellence of Higher Education in Africa, it added. (ANI)

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