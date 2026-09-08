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Home / World / India and Thailand discuss further strengthening of Strategic Partnership

India and Thailand discuss further strengthening of Strategic Partnership

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ANI
Updated At : 12:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Bangkok [Thailand], September 8 (ANI): India's Ambassador to Thailand, Puneet Agrawal, held discussions with Thailand's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vijavat Isarabhakdi, centred on deepening bilateral cooperation across multiple strategic domains.

The diplomatic engagement took place on Monday, during which Ambassador Agrawal paid a courtesy call on the senior Thai official. The Embassy of India in Thailand detailed the exchange on X, stating, “Ambassador Puneet Agrawal paid a courtesy call on Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Thailand HE Mr. Vijavat Isarabhakdi. Discussions focused on further strengthening the India - Thailand Strategic Partnership, including in trade, investment, defence and security, and cultural exchanges.”

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This high-level diplomatic interaction follows a series of robust defence engagements between the two nations. Last week, the 14th edition of Staff Talks between the Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy concluded in New Delhi, focusing on naval capacity building, professional training expansion, and operational collaboration.

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The Indian Navy stated on X regarding the proceedings, “14th Edition of Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy Staff Talks were successfully concluded on 03 Sep 26 at New Delhi. Co-chaired by Rear Admiral Sachin R Sequeira, ACNS (FCI) and Rear Admiral Chaksawat Saiwong, Director, Office of Policy and Planning, Naval Operations Department, Royal Thai Navy, the talks focused on strengthening the foundations of bilateral engagement, reaffirming commitment for capacity building & training and identifying areas for further collaboration.”

Maritime cooperation has seen further operational milestones earlier this year. In July, Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti, and INS Kavaratti from the Eastern Fleet conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) alongside the Royal Thai Navy vessel HTMS Chao Phraya.

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The joint naval manoeuvres followed a port call by the Indian Fleet at Sattahip, designed to boost tactical interoperability.

The Indian Navy spokesperson noted on X concerning the drill, “Indian Naval Ships INS Udaygiri, INS Shakti and INS Kavaratti of the Eastern Fleet undertook PASSEX with HTMS Chao Phraya of the Royal Thai Navy following their visit to Sattahip, Thailand. The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming their shared commitment to maritime security and regional stability.” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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