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Home / World / India and US discuss Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, deepen bilateral dialogue on vast region

India and US discuss Indian Ocean Strategic Venture, deepen bilateral dialogue on vast region

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ANI
Updated At : 08:18 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): India and the United States deliberated on avenues to broaden cooperation in the Indian Ocean region during a phone call between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker, focusing on maritime security, strategic infrastructure, and connectivity.

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Taking to social media platform X on Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that both sides explored opportunities for practical cooperation and greater complementarity across the region.

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"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri held a productive call with US Under Secretary of State Allison M Hooker to advance discussions on the India-US Indian Ocean Strategic Venture (IOSV) initiative, launched by the leaders of the two countries in February 2025," Jaiswal wrote on X.

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The MEA spokesperson noted that the deliberations encompassed sectors where New Delhi and Washington could collaborate, while keeping in view the priorities of partner nations in the Indian Ocean region.

"Both sides discussed opportunities for practical cooperation and complementarity in the Indian Ocean Region, including maritime security, strategic infrastructure and connectivity, in line with the priorities of partner countries," he said.

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The Indian Ocean Strategic Venture (IOSV) is a bilateral initi established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump following high-level talks in Washington DC in February last year, aimed at enhancing practical cooperation across the Indian Ocean region. The mechanism focuses on key domains including maritime security, strategic infrastructure, connectivity, investment, and commerce, with both nations seeking enhanced coordination while aligning with the priorities of regional partner states.

The initiative aligns with the overarching India-US endeavour to bolster connectivity and security throughout the Indian Ocean. Both sides have laid emphasis on collaboration regarding undersea cable networks, highlighting New Delhi's involvement in the maintenance, repair, and financing of cables via trusted vendors, while also earmarking potential partnerships spanning the Western Indian Ocean, West Asia, and the Indo-Pacific across defence, technology, energy, and critical minerals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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