DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Angola ink MoUs on cooperation in marine resources, consular matters

India-Angola ink MoUs on cooperation in marine resources, consular matters

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:10 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251109203837
Advertisement

Luanda [Angola], November 10 (ANI): India and Angola signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the areas of fisheries, aquaculture, and marine resources, as well as another on consular matters during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the country.

Advertisement

In her press statement during the state visit to Angola, President Murmu said, "We have also signed two MoUs - one on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources; and another on consular matters."

Advertisement

In a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was said, "President Droupadi Murmu held wide-ranging bilateral discussions with President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco. The two leaders agreed to continue working together to deepen the cooperation, including in energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies. The President reiterated India's commitment to being a reliable partner in Angola's development journey, bilaterally as well as in the broader framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit. Participants on the Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna, Members of Parliament Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D. K. Aruna, and senior officials. MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources; and on consular matters were also exchanged on the occasion."

Advertisement

https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1987510582862643325?s=20

She also warmly welcomed Angola's membership in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

Advertisement

In her remarks, President Murmu shared that she would meet on Monday with the President of the National Assembly of Angola, address the Members of the Angolan Parliament, and meet with people from the Indian community.

"As the world's largest democracy, India looks forward to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Angola. I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian community," the President said.

In her remarks, President Murmu had underscored how 2025 is an important milestone in India-Angola relations, "as we mark 40 years of diplomatic ties."

She recalled the visit of Angolan President Lourenco to India earlier this year, which provided the opportunity to review all aspects of the close bilateral relations.

"Along with Line of Credit for defence procurement, we also signed three MoUs - in agriculture; in traditional medicine and Ayurveda; and in cultural cooperation", she said.

President Murmu further highlighted, "The partnership between India and Angola is based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for the prosperous future of our people. We are working closely to enhance our bilateral partnership and to exchange views on regional and global issues."

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Luanda on November 8, marking the first leg of her State Visit to Angola and Botswana. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Angola. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts