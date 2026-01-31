India, Arab League adopt 'New Delhi Declaration'; vows zero tolerance toward terrorism, push for UNSC Reforms

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): In a significant move to bolster strategic ties, India and the League of Arab States (LAS) on Saturday adopted the 'New Delhi Declaration' following the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting. The high-level summit, held on January 31, 2026, saw both sides reaffirming a "zero tolerance" approach toward terrorism and calling for an urgent overhaul of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to reflect contemporary global realities.

The meeting was co-chaired by India's External Affairs Minister and attended by Foreign Ministers from Arab States and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

The New Delhi Declaration condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, describing it as a primary threat to international peace and security. Arab Foreign Ministers strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted innocent Indian tourists and reaffirmed their steadfast support for the Republic of India. Both sides expressed deep concern over terrorist groups misusing drones and advanced technologies for propaganda, recruitment, and the trafficking of weapons and drugs. They committed to decisive action against globally proscribed terrorists and their proxies, specifically referencing those under the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.

Reaffirming a commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, both parties called for a sovereign and independent State of Palestine based on 1967 borders. They welcomed the outcomes of the 2025 Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, which resulted in a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and praised the roles played by Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and Algeria. Concerns were also raised regarding Houthi attacks on maritime navigation in the Red Sea, with the declaration emphasizing that protecting the Bab al-Mandab Strait is a shared international responsibility. Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen, rejecting external interference in their internal affairs.

Critiquing the current international architecture, the declaration stated that the present UN Security Council structure is anachronistic and unrepresentative of the world's majority. Both sides called for the expansion of both permanent and non-permanent UNSC membership to reflect contemporary reality.

The Arab side lauded India's leadership in hosting the Voice of Global South summits and agreed that the Global South can help build a fairer and more representative multilateral system.

With bilateral trade currently exceeding US$240 billion, the meeting encouraged measures to further enhance economic ties. The sides committed to the Executive Program for 2026-2028, identifying new areas of cooperation in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence. India also sought the recognition of the Indian Pharmacopoeia in Arab countries to intensify healthcare cooperation. The External Affairs Minister thanked Arab nations for hosting over 9 million Indian nationals, describing the diaspora as a living bridge between the two regions.

The declaration scheduled several key engagements, including the first India-Arab Tourism Working Group and a Health Partnership Conference in 2026. Looking further ahead, the 1st India-Arab Startup Conclave and a Space Cooperation Working Group are set for 2027, followed by the third Ministerial Meeting in 2028. (ANI)

