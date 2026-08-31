India-Armenia discuss cooperation in Defence, pharma, science & tech as PM Modi meets PM Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek and discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors, including defence, economic ties, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, culture and education.

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In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "PM @narendramodi met PM @NikolPashinyan of Armenia on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. The two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across various areas, including defence, economic, pharma, science & technology, culture and education. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the situation in West Asia. PM @narendramodi reiterated that India looked forward to working closely with Armenia to further deepen and expand bilateral ties."

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Earlier this June, Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Armenia's Prime Minister Pashinyan and his party on their victory in the recently held Parliamentary elections in Armenia. PM Modi received a call from his Armenian counterpart during which PM Modi thanked him for facilitating the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran following the recent developments in West Asia.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Kyrgyz community members, exchanging views on the longstanding friendship and cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic and discussing opportunities to further deepen people-to-people ties and expand the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

A warm and engaging interaction with the Friends of India in Bishkek. 🇮🇳🇰🇬 PM @narendramodi exchanged views on the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Kyrgyz Republic and discussed opportunities to further deepen people-to-people ties and expand… pic.twitter.com/9QUQud6wnG — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 31, 2026

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm and engaging interaction with the Friends of India in Bishkek. PM Narendra Modi exchanged views on the longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and the Kyrgyz Republic and discussed opportunities to further deepen people-to-people ties and expand the multifaceted partnership between the two countries."

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Meanwhile, PM Modi also paid tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Bishkek, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and recalling his message of peace, non-violence and harmony.

PM @narendramodi paid floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Bishkek, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and recalling his timeless message of peace, non-violence and harmony. The tribute reflected the enduring relevance of Gandhiji’s ideals and their universal appeal. pic.twitter.com/s0KlOCRAmZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 31, 2026

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "PM Narendra Modi paid floral tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Bishkek, paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi and recalling his timeless message of peace, non-violence and harmony. The tribute reflected the enduring relevance of Gandhiji's ideals and their universal appeal."

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Prime Minister will attend the official Opening Ceremony of the VI World Nomad Games, followed by an Informal Dinner and Concert Programme for Leaders hosted by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, at Bishkek Arena Stadium.

Tomorrow, PM Modi is set to address the 26th SCO Summit, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among member states and addressing key regional and international developments.

PM Modi arrived to participate in the 26th SCO Leadership Summit, which brings together 10 member states, 15 partner countries and two observer countries to advance dialogue and cooperation on regional and global issues. (ANI)

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