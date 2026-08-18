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Home / World / India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

India, Armenia sign MoU on innovation and shared production in defence industry

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ANI
Updated At : 09:33 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Yerevan [Armenia], August 18 (ANI): India and Armenia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to facilitate cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production within the defence sector, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of High Tech Industry of Armenia Mr Davit Tadevosyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides signed an MoU on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, reaffirming their commitment to expand bilateral defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

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Earlier on Monday, the Defence Secretary met Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan in Yerevan to explore potential pathways to enhance bilateral defence engagement.

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Detailing the engagement on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Suren Papikyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership."

Ambassador of India to Armenia Nilakshi Saha Sinha also attended the meeting.

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During the visit, Defence Secretary Singh met Chief of General Staff of Armenia Lt Gen Edvard Asryan in Yerevan.

Highlighting the outcome of the interaction, the ministry noted, "The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Armenia defence partnership, with renewed focus on bilateral defence industrial cooperation and defence research and development."

Defence Secretary Singh arrived in Yerevan on Sunday for a two-day visit, where he was received by Ambassador Sinha alongside senior officials from the Armenian Defence Ministry.

The visit reflects expanding bilateral engagement between India and Armenia across defence sectors, following an official visit by a high-level Armenian military delegation to New Delhi earlier this year.

In April, Armenia's Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Edvard Asryan, met Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi to discuss bilateral defence cooperation. During that visit, Lieutenant General Asryan also held talks with Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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