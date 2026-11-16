India-ASEAN trade reaches USD 128.37 billion in FY26; MEA highlights multifaceted partnership as PM Modi departs for Manila

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): India-ASEAN bilateral trade reached USD 128.37 billion in the financial year 2025-26, while investments from ASEAN countries into India stood at USD 196.96 billion between 2000 and 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday, highlighting the multifaceted partnership between the two sides as Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

In a post on X, the MEA announced the Prime Minister's departure for the Philippines and shared an overview of India's expanding engagement with the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"PM @narendramodi has departed for the Republic of the Philippines, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India and 21st East Asia Summit. A look at the highlights of the multifaceted India-ASEAN partnership," the ministry said.

In a separate post, the MEA said PM Modi had embarked on a two-day visit to Manila from November 16 to 17, adding that the engagements would provide an opportunity to further strengthen India's partnership with ASEAN countries and the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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According to the ministry, ASEAN remains a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and its broader Indo-Pacific vision. India and ASEAN elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, while 2026 is being observed as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation.

Highlighting the economic dimension of the partnership, the MEA said bilateral trade between India and ASEAN stood at USD 128.37 billion in FY 2025-26. ASEAN investments in India amounted to USD 196.96 billion between 2000 and 2025.

The ministry also highlighted India's efforts to strengthen physical and digital connectivity with Southeast Asian nations through expanded direct air connectivity and the extension of Digital Public Infrastructure and India Stack capabilities across the region.

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Maritime security and defence cooperation remain key components of the partnership. India has been conducting specialised training programmes for women peacekeepers from ASEAN countries. The second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME-2025) was also highlighted as part of the growing maritime engagement.

On the education and technology front, the MEA said more than 500 ASEAN students had benefited from scholarships at Nalanda University. The Centre for Southeast Asian Studies, announced in 2025, is also operational at the university.

The second edition of the Women Scientists Conclave was hosted in Cambodia in July 2026, while the ASEAN-India Fund for Digital Future, announced in 2023, supports cooperation in digital transformation. The third ASEAN-India Grassroots Innovation Forum was also held in Bali.

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The ministry further underscored India's contribution to development cooperation and disaster relief in the region, stating that New Delhi had emerged as a first responder during disasters.

In January 2026, India sent 30 tonnes of relief material to the Philippines following a super typhoon. More than 100 ASEAN-India projects have been undertaken since 2014, supported by USD 35 million through the ASEAN-India Fund, ASEAN-India Fund for Digital Future and ASEAN-India Green Fund.

Additionally, more than 10,000 Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training slots have been utilised by ASEAN member countries. A special training course for ASEAN diplomats was also conducted at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service (SSIFS) in New Delhi in April 2026.

Highlighting people-to-people and cultural engagement, the MEA said India was the fourth-largest source of inbound tourists to ASEAN. The ASEAN-India Year of Tourism was celebrated in 2025 to further strengthen tourism and cultural exchanges.

Meanwhile, the ministry highlighted India's engagement with the East Asia Summit, where PM Modi will participate in the 21st edition. India has been a founding participant of the forum since its establishment in 2005.

India's priorities at the East Asia Summit include regional stability, maritime security, economic connectivity and sustainable development. The ministry also highlighted the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), launched by PM Modi in November 2019, which seeks to promote a safe, secure, stable, prosperous and sustainable maritime domain.

The seventh East Asia Summit Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation was held in Kochi in October 2026, bringing together 30 participants from ASEAN member states and East Asia Summit partner countries.

Earlier, in his departure statement, PM Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN was central to its Act East Policy and occupied an important place in the country's MAHASAGAR vision.

"Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations," the Prime Minister said.

He added that he looked forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and advance shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.

PM Modi's visit is at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future'.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in both regional summits on November 17 and is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in the Philippines.

"I am confident that the visit will impart new energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce our collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific," PM Modi said. (ANI)

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