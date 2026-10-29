‘India-ASEAN Youth Bridge’ will foster people-to-people connection, digital innovation, capacity building: Rajnath Singh at ADMM-Plus meet

Cebu [Philippines], October 29 (ANI): The ‘India-ASEAN Youth bridge’ will foster people-to-people connectivity, digital innovation, and capacity building both for Indian and the ASEAN member countries, connecting the young populations of various nations and leveraging their aspirations, energy, and dynamism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Addressing the 13th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus), the Defence Minister highlighted how the relatively young population of ASEAN member countries, along with the youth potential of India provide them with foundation of a bright future for the young people themselves.

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“India believes that our greatest strength lies in our young population—in their energy, dynamism, and aspirations. Both India and the ASEAN nations possess a relatively young demographic. This commonality provides us with a distinct advantage and interlinks our futures. To translate this potential into reality, India proposes the establishment of a robust 'India-ASEAN Youth Bridge.’”, the Defence Minister said.

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Member countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, and others have a relatively young demographic, allowing them to compete with certain western nations who have an aging population. Philippines, where the ADMM-Plus dialogue is being hosted, has one of the youngest populations in south-east Asia.

Calling for working together with the ASEAN member nations to promote, peace, stability, in the Indo-Pacific region, he added, “Our vision to empower the next generation is also reflected in the joint statement of this meeting. By empowering our youth, we are laying the foundation for a bright future for this region. Excellencies, let us work together to further strengthen this vital platform, with the aim of promoting peace, stability, resilience, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.”

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In his address, Rajnath Singh took a strong stance against state-sponsored terrorism, saying “India reiterates its commitment to enhancing security in the region and eradicating terrorism at its roots.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “India’s experience in the field of counter-terrorism is not limited to classroom learning or theoretical knowledge. Rather, it has been gained through decades of confronting cross-border security challenges on the ground. Every strategy we employ against terrorism has been tested and proven effective in real-world operations.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh said, “We demonstrated a major example of India’s approach to combating terrorism during Operation Sindoor last year, when we destroyed a large number of terrorist infrastructure sites. It was also a clear declaration of India’s stance against state-sponsored terrorism.”

At the beginning of his address, Rajnath Singh first expressed his condolences over the aircraft crash in the Philippines on October 23. He said, “I express my deepest grief and condolences over the untimely demise of four brave pilots of the Philippine Air Force in the unfortunate accident that occurred on October 23rd. In this hour of sorrow, India stands in complete solidarity with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the bereaved families." (ANI)

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