India asks dependents of Mission, Post officials in Bangladesh to return home: Sources

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): In light of the security situation, India has advised dependents of Mission and Post officials in Bangladesh to return home as a precautionary measure, sources stated.

The sources added that the Indian Mission and all Posts continue to remain open and fully operational.

Indian missions have been facing security threats, especially in the aftermath of the killing of Islamist youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in December 2025. It spread after rumours were circulated that the shooters of Hadi had fled to India; however, later, one of the accused released a video claiming that he was in a Gulf country

India is also raising concerns over the safety of minorities, especially Hindus in Bangladesh, since the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus assumed office following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024 after the students led apprising.

On January 9, India called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in the country. "We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said.

According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, the reported cases of communal violence stood at 51, including 10 murders, in December 2025 alone.

At least seven members of the Hindu community have been killed in Bangladesh since December, according to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.

The India's advisory comes as the Bangladesh interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus on Monday released details on incidents affecting minority communities and the broader law and order situation in the country during 2025.

According to an official review of police records shared by the chief adviser of the interim government, Mohammad Yunus, on social media, a year-long review of official police records from January to December 2025 documents 645 incidents involving members of minority communities. The data was compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets and investigation updates nationwide.

Explaining the classification of the cases, the statement said, "The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature. Communal incidents primarily involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a small number of other offences." (ANI)

