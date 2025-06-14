DT
PT
India asks its nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant, observe locally advised safety procedures

India asks its nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant, observe locally advised safety procedures

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Ramallah [Palestine], June 14 (ANI): India's Representative Office in Ramallah has urged Indian nationals in Palestine to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures "in view of the current situation".

It has also released a number which Indian nationals can contact in case of emergency.

"In view of the current situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Palestine are requested to remain vigilant and observe locally advised safety and emergency procedures. Please exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement. In case of an emergency, please contact us at +970592916418 or cons.ramallah@mea.gov.in. We remain at your disposal for any further guidance," India's Representative Office in Ramallah said in a post on X.

The advisory came amid escalating tensions in West Asia following Israel's strikes on Iran. On Friday, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) said Israel has launched a "precise, preemptive strike" in Iran. The spokesperson, BG Effie Defrin, said the strikes were aimed at damaging Iran's nuclear programme and in response to the Iranian regime's ongoing aggression against Israel.

On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike."Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival," he said, adding that the mission would continue "for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine," he noted, warning that Tehran had taken "steps to weaponise this enriched uranium" and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."

He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel. "Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength, and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

