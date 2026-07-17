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Home / World / India asks shipping firms to 'stop deploying’ seafarers on Hormuz route

India asks shipping firms to 'stop deploying’ seafarers on Hormuz route

DGMA issues advisory, cites security situation following series of attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam,Oman. Image credit/Reuters
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India has directed merchant shipping companies to ‘stop deploying’ Indian seafarers on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, meanwhile the US has carried out a fresh series of attacks on Iran for the sixth consecutive day.

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The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) in India issued the advisory on Wednesday through Circular No. 36 of 2026, citing the security situation following a series of attacks on merchant vessels operating in the region.

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The Indian advisory follows a series of attacks on merchant vessels in recent days, including the GFS Galaxy, MT Wedyan, Al Rekayyat, Mombasa B and  Al Bahyah, which the DGMA said had significantly increased the risks faced by seafarers operating in the conflict-affected region.

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The advisory said, “In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, including incidents resulting in casualties among Indian seafarers and continuing attacks on merchant vessels during the ongoing conflict, the Directorate considers it necessary to adopt enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard the interests of Indian seafarers serving on board ships operating in the region”.

Under the advisory, ship owners, ship managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) companies have been directed to avoid assigning Indian seafarers to voyages involving passage through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders.

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Masters of vessels operating in the Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and adjoining waters have also been instructed to maintain heightened security vigilance, continuously monitor navigational warnings and security advisories, and implement all applicable Ship Security Measures, Ship Security Plans (SSP) and Company Security Procedures in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

In the event of an emergency, seafarers and vessels have been advised to immediately contact India’s Maritime Domain Awareness Centre (MMDAC) or the Gurugram-based  Information Fusion Centre – Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) for assistance.

The guidance follows several days of escalating attacks on commercial shipping in the Gulf.

An Indian marine engineer aboard the Cyprus-flagged container ship GFS Galaxy was confirmed dead on Wednesday after the vessel was struck off the coast of Oman, while another Indian seafarer was killed earlier this week in separate attacks near the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile the US Military  Central Command (CENTCOM) completed its latest major wave of strikes against Iran, a statement said on Friday.

US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defence sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities.

This was the sixth consecutive night of US strikes against Iran, the US Central Command said .

These attacks are  further degrading Iranian military capabilities and holding Iran accountable for recent attacks on commercial shipping, the statement added.

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