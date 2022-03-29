India assures Lanka of economic help

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

India on Monday assured continued support to Sri Lanka’s economic recovery process. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Sri Lanka, covered defence, energy cooperation and fishermen’s issues on day one of his visit.

“It was agreed to deepen economic and commercial linkages with special emphasis on Indian investments,” the Ministry of External Affairs said. Jaishankar is accompanied by a five-member delegation for the bilateral and BIMSTEC engagements.

Jaishankar called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who thanked India for US $2.5 billion assistance. The two nations signed an MoU to promote Buddhist ties.

In the evening, Lankan Foreign Minister Prof GL Peiris held talks with Jaishankar. The two sides signed the MoUs on implementation of Sri Lanka Unique Digital Identity (SL-UDI) programme with Indian grant; for providing Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre; on implementation of hybrid power projects in three islands off Jaffna and on cooperation in development of fisheries harbours in Sri Lanka.

They also inked a pact on modern computer labs and smart boards.