India at UN takes 'Swachhta' pledge under Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2025

New York [US], September 20 (ANI): India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, on Friday (local time) administered the Swachhta Pledge to the team of India at the UN. The initiative is part of India's Swachh Bharat Mission under the Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign 2025, themed as 'Swachhotsav'.

In a post on X, India at UN said, "PR @AmbHarishP administered Swachhta Pledge to Team @IndiaUNNewYork today. The team pledged to propagate the message of #SwachhBharat in villages and towns."

The Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan also took the pledge. "Ambassador administered the Swachhata Pledge to Embassy officers/officials as a part of the observance of Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS-2025). Let's pledge to keep our surroundings clean and spread cleanliness and community spirit, " the Embassy stated in an Instagram post.

Earlier on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) initiated the Preparatory Phase of the Government of India's Special Campaign 5.0 for Swachhata, aiming to strengthen cleanliness, timely resolution of pending matters, record management, and environmental sustainability across its offices in India and Missions abroad.

According to an MEA statement, the campaign is being carried out in two stages -- the Preparatory Phase from September 15 to September 30, and the Implementation Phase scheduled from October 2 to October 31.

In line with government directives, the MEA has notified all its offices, including Indian Missions and Posts abroad as well as Regional Passport Offices, to identify specific targets during the preparatory period. These include reviewing and streamlining official records, addressing long-pending public grievances, responding to references from Members of Parliament and State governments, and clearing parliamentary assurances.

The campaign also places importance on general office cleanliness, improved office management, and the beautification of workspaces."The Special Campaign is being organised in two phases. The Preparatory Phase is being held from September 15, 2025, to September 30, 2025; followed by the Implementation Phase from October 02, 2025, to October 31, 2025," the release stated."

The MEA has notified all its offices, including Missions/Posts abroad, and Regional Passport Offices to identify targets with regard to review of records; pending grievances, references from MPs/State governments, and parliamentary assurances; cleanliness; office management; and beautification of office space in the preparatory phase," it added.

An important area of focus under Special Campaign 5.0 will be the identification and safe disposal of electronic waste (e-waste). Alongside operational goals, the Ministry will also carry out awareness activities to promote Swachhata in its diplomatic Missions and Posts around the world. The Special Campaign 5.0 is part of the Government of India's larger effort to institutionalise cleanliness and efficient governance practices across ministries and departments, both at home and abroad. (ANI)

