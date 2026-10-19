India, Australia commence AUSTAHIND 2026, coordinated operations in focus

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], October 19 (ANI): The India-Australia Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 began on Monday at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam, with a focus on coordinated operations in coastal and island terrain, surveillance and reconnaissance, the Ministry of Defence said.

Scheduled to run from October 19 to November 1, the fifth edition of the exercise will involve approximately 120 personnel each from the Indian Army and the Australian Army. The previous edition took place at Irwin Barracks in Perth, Australia, from October 13 to 26, 2025.

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The Indian contingent includes troops from the Garhwal Rifles, along with personnel from other arms and services. The Australian contingent comprises troops from 13 Brigade.

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According to the Ministry, the exercise is being conducted under the theme “Joint Sub-Conventional Operations in Island and Coastal Environment under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate”.

“It is aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointmanship and operational coordination between the two armies while developing a common understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures for operations in island and coastal terrain,” the statement read.

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As part of the exercise, personnel from both armies will engage in joint planning, tactical drills and combat-oriented training under realistic operational conditions, covering aerial and maritime dimensions.

“The training will focus on coordinated operations in coastal and island environments, surveillance and reconnaissance, protection of vital installations and response to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief contingencies, besides exchange of professional experience and best practices. As a first, an observer delegation from New Zealand will also be participating in the exercise,” the Ministry stated.

“Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026 will further strengthen military-to-military cooperation, interoperability and mutual trust between India and Australia. It will reinforce their shared commitment towards peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” it added. (ANI)

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