DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Australia discuss expanding bilateral engagement during COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi's visit

India-Australia discuss expanding bilateral engagement during COAS Gen Upendra Dwivedi's visit

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:00 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Canberra [Australia], February 20 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi called on Vice Admiral Justin Jones, Chief of Joint Operations, Australian Defence Force, at the Joint Operations Command during his visit to the country.

Advertisement

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that COAS Dwivedi was also briefed at the Joint Operations Centre on integrated command and control structures and real-time operational coordination.

Advertisement

According to the ADGPI, during the visit, COAS Dwivedi also met Admiral David Johnston AC RAN, Chief of the Defence Force. The interaction included an exchange of perspectives on Australia's integrated theatre framework and the role of the Joint Operations Centre in enabling unified operational responses.

Advertisement

They held discussions focused on strengthening synergy, enhancing joint operational architecture and expanding bilateral engagement, reaffirming the commitment of both defence forces to deeper cooperation.

https://x.com/adgpi/status/2024466221131829538?s=20

Advertisement

discussed bilateral defence cooperation with Australian Army Chief Lieutenant General Simon Stuart during his four-day visit to Australia.

According to the Indian Army, both army chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College and share professional comradery.

ADG PI wrote on X, "A ceremonial welcome was accorded to General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, at the Russell Offices with a Guard of Honour. COAS called on Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of Army, Australian Army. Both chiefs are alumni of the United States Army War College, Class of 2015, a shared professional bond that continues to strengthen strategic understanding between the two armies."

The two army chiefs discussed defence cooperation, regional security dynamics, and expanding the scope of joint exercises between India and Australia.

"The discussions focused on advancing bilateral defence cooperation, regional security dynamics and expanding the scope of joint exercises. The COAS was also briefed on key operational and capability developments, reinforcing the growing India-Australia Army partnership," ADG PI added.

He also visited the Australian Defence College, where he met Australian Defence College Commander Major General Martin White and Australian War College Commandant Brigadier Lara Troy.

During his visit, the Indian Army Chief also laid a wreath and attended the Last Post Ceremony at the Australian War Memorial.

The visit is aimed at further strengthening India-Australia defence ties and reinforcing the growing convergence between the two nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts