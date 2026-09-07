India, Australia explore opportunities for greater collaboration

Canberra [Australia], September 7 (ANI): Diplomatic channels remained active on Monday as India and Australia conducted structured discussions aimed at reinforcing their bilateral partnership alongside exploring pathways for enhanced cooperation.

These high-level discussions materialised when Indian High Commissioner Nagesh Singh met Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Australia’s House of Representatives and Shadow Minister for Industry and Sovereign Capability, Andrew Hastie.

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"A valuable exchange on strengthening the India-Australia partnership and exploring opportunities for greater cooperation," the Indian High Commission in Australia posted on X.

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Earlier, on April 25, Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed strong bilateral ties. Throughout that engagement, Morrison reminisced about his cordial and close friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"High Commissioner of India Nagesh Singh met former Australian Prime Minister Hon. Scott Morrison AC. Recalling his warm and close friendship with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, they reflected on the strong India-Australia partnership and the enduring ties between the two countries," the Indian mission said on X.

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During his three-day visit to Australia in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the former Prime Minister in Melbourne and deliberated upon the substantial headway attained via the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Throughout that visit, PM Modi engaged in bilateral discussions alongside Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, met Governor-General Sam Mostyn and Victoria Governor Margaret Gardner, participated in the Australia-India CEO Forum, and attended an Indian community reception located in Melbourne.

PMs Modi and Albanese partook in the third Australia-India Annual Summit, wherein both administrative delegations evaluated advancements spanning the entirety of bilateral collaboration, encompassing commerce and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, professional skills, mobility, science and innovation, cultural ties, sports, and people-to-people connections. Both political leaders shared viewpoints regarding regional and global developments while re-emphasising their dedication towards maintaining a free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

"The Summit witnessed finalisation of several MoUs in areas including defence, maritime security, energy including nuclear, critical technology, education, skilling, among others," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

PM Modi and Albanese officially unveiled the India-Australia Sports Collaboration Roadmap during a visit to the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), signifying a major milestone towards broadening joint efforts across athletic disciplines, sports science, and sporting infrastructure. Furthermore, PM Modi met Australia’s Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, with both figures conferring upon the escalating robustness of bilateral relations. (ANI)

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