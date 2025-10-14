DT
Home / World / India, Australia military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND 2025' kicks off in Perth, reinforces growing defence cooperation

India, Australia military exercise 'AUSTRAHIND 2025' kicks off in Perth, reinforces growing defence cooperation

ANI
Updated At : 08:36 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Perth [Australia], October 14 (ANI): The opening ceremony of the fourth edition of the Indian and Australian Army's military exercise- AUSTRAHIND 2025 was held on Monday in Perth, as per the Additional Directorate General of Public Information of the Ministry of Defence.

In a post on X on Tuesday, it said that the opening ceremony took place at Irwin Barracks in Perth. The exercise will involve both armies executing operations in urban and semi-urban terrain, thereby enhancing their interoperability.

"The exercise focuses on enhancing interoperability and operational readiness, enabling both armies to execute joint company-level operations in urban and semi-urban terrain.

The exercise, which comes in the backdrop of the recently concluded visit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to India, shows how the exercise further reinforces growing defence cooperation and the enduring camaraderie between the two nations, strengthening mutual trust and partnership.

In one of the several interactions in Australia, Singh has hailed the India-Australia ties and said that the countries are standing at a "pivotal juncture" to reposition their defence relations "not merely as partners but as co-creators of a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."

In the past, the third edition of the India-Australia joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND, concluded in November 2024 at the Foreign Training Node in Maharashtra's Pune, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The two-week training programme, designed to enhance cooperation and interoperability between the armed forces of the two nations, was held from November 8 to 21.

According to an official statement, participants practised combat scenarios such as raiding a hostile target and administering combat first aid to injured soldiers. These drills aim to improve coordination and build mutual understanding between the Indian and Australian forces.

As part of the exercise's social and cultural activities, both contingents participated in an excursion to the historic Sinhagad Fort near Pune, providing a cultural and historical experience.

The Australian contingent also had the opportunity to visit the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla, Pune, on 12 November 2024, the statement said.

The exercise was started in 2022 in Rajasthan and has since then become an annual event, which is conducted alternatively in India and Australia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

