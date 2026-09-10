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Home / World / India-Australia naval partnership deepens during visit of CNS Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Sydney

India-Australia naval partnership deepens during visit of CNS Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Sydney

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ANI
Updated At : 10:22 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Sydney [Australia], September 10 (ANI): As India and Australia continue to deepen their naval partnership, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, interacted with the Commander of the Australian Fleet and discussed opportunities for enhancing interoperability between the two navies.

The details were shared by the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy in a post on X.

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It said, “Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, interacted with RAdm Anita Williams, Commander Australian Fleet, #COMAUSFLT at HMAS Kuttabul, Sydney.”

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As per the post, the discussion of the leaders covered the Australian Navy’s evolving fleet capabilities and future inductions, along with opportunities for enhancing interoperability and operational interaction between the two Navies.

The Navy Spokesperson said that the CNS was also given a familiarisation tour of HMAS Kuttabul, covering its fleet infrastructure and operational capabilities.

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Earlier in a press release, the Ministry of Defence noted that the visit is aimed at further strengthening the Indian Navy’s bilateral cooperation with the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) and the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN).

The visit to Australia builds upon the growing momentum in India-Australia relations, following the Third India-Australia Annual Summit held in July 2026 and the Second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue held in June 2026. The two countries have continued to deepen cooperation in defence and security, including maritime security and regional cooperation.

The visit to New Zealand builds upon the renewed momentum in India–New Zealand relations, following the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to New Zealand in July 2026. During the visit, India and New Zealand elevated their bilateral relationship to a Strategic Partnership and agreed to deepen cooperation across several areas, including defence and maritime security.

According to the Ministry of Defence, in New Zealand, the CNS will hold discussions with the senior leadership of the RNZN and engage with senior New Zealand defence leadership. The engagements will focus on further strengthening operational interaction, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the two navies.

The CNS will also visit key operational and training establishments and interact with personnel of the Royal New Zealand Navy and officers undergoing professional military education. The visit assumes significance in the backdrop of the recently concluded Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, which provides an expanded framework for practical maritime cooperation between India and New Zealand.

The visit underscores India’s growing defence and maritime engagement with Australia and New Zealand and the commitment of the Indian Navy to further deepen cooperation with the Royal Australian Navy and Royal New Zealand Navy, through practical and sustained maritime engagement, contributing towards peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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