India backs efforts for early resolution of conflicts in Ukraine, West Asia: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Belgium support all efforts for the early resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, underlining the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and the rule of law.

He made the remarks during the joint press briefing along with his Belgian counterpart.

Advertisement

PM Modi said, “Today we also held detailed discussions on regional and global developments. Both India and Belgium believe in the rule of law, dialogue, and diplomacy. Be it Ukraine or West Asia, we support all efforts for the early resolution of the conflict and for peace. Eradicating terrorism in all its forms is our shared commitment.”

Advertisement

In his remarks, PM Modi also highlighted how, despite a period of global upheaval, the Indian economy continues to maintain its momentum and that the country’s growth trajectory serves as a source of confidence to the world.

“The world is currently going through a period of great upheaval. Conflict situations persist in various parts of the globe, and uncertainty is impacting sectors ranging from food and fuel to supply chains. Even amidst this challenging environment, the Indian economy has maintained its momentum; we recorded a growth rate of 7.8% in the last quarter. Today, India's growth story is becoming a source of confidence and new opportunities for the world,” PM Modi said.

Advertisement

In his remarks, he underlined how, with the conclusion of the historic Free Trade Agreement between India and the European Union earlier this year, the “unprecedented cooperation between two of the world's largest democratic powers will further strengthen global stability, growth, and shared prosperity.”

His remarks come as Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is on a three-day official visit to India.

De Wever, who took office in February 2025, is visiting India for the first time as Belgian Prime Minister. His visit also marks the first visit by a Belgian Prime Minister to India in two decades.

He is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry.

The visit comes amid increased momentum in India-Belgium relations, following the Belgian Economic Mission to India led by Princess Astrid in March 2025, which brought together 338 participants from companies, chambers of commerce, academia and public institutions and resulted in 38 MoUs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)