India backs freedom of navigation in South China Sea, says ASEAN Code of Conduct must align with international law: Indian envoy to ASEAN

Manila [Philippines], November 15 (ANI): India has called for preserving freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and emphasised that any Code of Conduct (CoC) being negotiated between ASEAN and China must be consistent with international law and should not prejudice the rights of countries not party to the territorial disputes, India’s Ambassador to ASEAN Srinivas Gotru said.

In an interview with ANI in Manila, Gotru said that although India is not a party to the territorial disputes in the South China Sea or the ongoing negotiations between ASEAN and China on the Code of Conduct, the region remains strategically important for New Delhi because of its significance as a major global trade and energy route.

“Because it is such a vital sea lane of communication and a huge merchandise trade goes through the Malacca Straits, important for energy and mineral exports, our interest has been that freedom of navigation should be preserved,” Gotru told ANI.

He further stressed that the Code of Conduct, once finalised, should be consistent with international law and safeguard the rights of countries outside the region and those not involved in the disputes.

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On India’s priorities at the ASEAN Summit, Gotru described Southeast Asia as a strategically and economically significant neighbourhood, highlighting its geographical proximity, economic potential and growing importance in global supply chains.

“Southeast Asia is right next door, and we share maritime and land boundaries with three of the countries. In GDP terms, it is almost the size of India at 4 trillion dollars, with 700 million people. It is economically vibrant and very important for global supply chains,” he said.

Highlighting emerging areas of cooperation, the envoy said India and ASEAN were exploring opportunities in emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and digital connectivity.

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He particularly pointed to the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), saying it could unlock opportunities across several sectors and strengthen economic engagement between the two sides.

“There is also strong bilateral cooperation in science, technology, and defence, which complements our overall regional approach,” Gotru said.

On Myanmar, the envoy said India supported ASEAN’s efforts to restore normalcy through peace and diplomacy, while emphasising that New Delhi’s bilateral relationship with Naypyidaw had its own distinct strategic and security dimensions.

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Noting that India shares a long land boundary with Myanmar, he said the situation there has implications for border security, refugee movement and cross-border activities.

“Our relationship with Myanmar stands on its own and doesn’t go through ASEAN per se. We have advocated that Myanmar should not be isolated despite the ongoing disturbances,” he said.

Gotru said India supported ASEAN’s efforts towards restoring peace and normalcy in Myanmar, while bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Naypyidaw continued to move forward despite challenges arising from the ground situation.

He acknowledged that the prevailing situation had caused some delays in connectivity projects but said both countries had recently reiterated their commitment to these initiatives.

“While there is some delay in connectivity due to the ground situation, both sides recently reiterated their commitment to those initiatives,” he added.

India’s engagement with ASEAN remains a key pillar of its Act East Policy and broader Indo-Pacific vision, with cooperation spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, defence, digital transformation and people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

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