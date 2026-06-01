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Home / World / India-Bangladesh border guards conference to begin on June 8 in New Delhi

India-Bangladesh border guards conference to begin on June 8 in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 1 (ANI): Border guard officials from Bangladesh and India will meet in the national capital on June 8 to discuss border security issues as part of the biannual Director General-level border talks, for the first time since the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman came to power.

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In a statement issued on Monday, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stated that "The 4-day-long 57th Director General (DG) level border conference between Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) will be held from 08 to 11 June 2026 in New Delhi, India."

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The statement noted that a 15-member Bangladeshi delegation, headed by Border Guard Bangladesh Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, will attend the conference and apart from senior BGB officials, the delegation will include representatives from the Bangladesh Prime Minister's Office, the Ministries of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Shipping, as well as the Department of Land Records and Surveys and the Joint Rivers Commission.

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"A 15-member Bangladesh delegation, led by BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, will participate in the conference," the statement read.

"In addition to senior BGB officials, the Bangladesh delegation will include relevant officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Department of Land Records and Surveys, and the Joint Rivers Commission," it added.

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On the other hand, the Indian side will be led by the Director General of BSF and will participate in the conference. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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