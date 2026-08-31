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Home / World / India, Bangladesh discuss issues of mutual interest to advance people-to-people cooperation

India, Bangladesh discuss issues of mutual interest to advance people-to-people cooperation

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ANI
Updated At : 09:27 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 31 (ANI): Bilateral interactions between New Delhi and Dhaka progressed on Monday as officials conferred on matters of shared concern aimed at bolstering grassroots connectivity. The deliberations transpired during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, and the Adviser to Bangladesh's Prime Minister for the Ministry of Finance and Planning, Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, in Dhaka.

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"They discussed broad issues of mutual interest with the aim of advancing people-to-people cooperation," India's High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

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Earlier, on August 25, High Commissioner Trivedi met Bangladesh's Minister of Commerce, Industries, Textiles and Jute Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, wherein both delegations conferred on multiple facets of economic partnership while probing avenues to strengthen bilateral collaboration.

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"High Commissioner emphasised the important role of businesses and the private sector in steering the economic partnership for mutually beneficial trade and investment. A broad gamut of issues of mutual interest and mutual benefit was also discussed," the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh posted on X.

"The discussions also highlighted the importance of strong people-to-people ties as an enduring foundation of India-Bangladesh relations, and the need to further deepen connections between the business communities, professionals and people of the two countries," it added.

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Subsequently, on August 24, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav met his Bangladeshi counterpart, Abdul Awal Minto, alongside proceedings at the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP17) under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), hosted in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Following the meeting, Union Minister Yadav communicated via X, stating, "Our discussions focused on mangrove conservation, land erosion, and transboundary monitoring of Bengal tigers in the Sundarbans. We also discussed the existing MoUs between India and Bangladesh, particularly those related to greening initiatives, and explored ways for their effective implementation going forward."

In addition, on August 21, President Droupadi Murmu transmitted a congratulatory message to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir upon his assumption of the presidency in Bangladesh, as affirmed by the Indian High Commission.

"I am confident that your long experience of public life and political leadership heralds a successful tenure in service of the people of Bangladesh," President Murmu noted in the message, shared on X by the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

"India and Bangladesh share a unique relationship, rooted in a shared history of sacrifices, close cultural ties and warm bonds of friendship. In recent times, our bilateral ties have steadily expanded to several areas such as energy, technology, connectivity, youth affairs, health and education. I look forward to working with you further to strengthen the partnership between our two neighbouring countries," the President stated in the message. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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