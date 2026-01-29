DT
Home / World / India-Bangladesh facilitate safe repatriation of fishermen and fishing boats

India-Bangladesh facilitate safe repatriation of fishermen and fishing boats

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard on Thursday said that the safe repatriation of 23 Indian fishermen and 2 fishing boats, and the handover of 128 Bangladeshi fishermen and 5 fishing boats to the Bangladesh Coast Guard, were facilitated.

Sharing the details in a post on X it noted, "On 29 Jan 26, @IndiaCoastGuard, Ships Samudra Paheredar & Vijaya facilitated the safe repatriation of 23 #Indian fishermen along with 2 fishing boats, and handed over 128 #Bangladeshi fishermen with 5 fishing boats to #BangladeshCoastGuard at the #IMBL, reaffirming mutual trust and strengthening maritime cooperation across shared seas."

https://x.com/IndiaCoastGuard/status/2016804442444566748

The Ministry of External Affairs also issued a statement in which it said, "Indian fishermen who inadvertently crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line had been arrested by Bangladesh authorities recently. Bangladesh fishermen had also been apprehended by Indian authorities similarly".

The statement said that the two governments successfully concluded the release and repatriation of all 23 Indian fishermen and 128 Bangladesh fishermen, along with their operable vessel, today (January 29, 2026). Earlier in January and December 2025, the Government of India had facilitated the release of 142 Indian fishermen, and in a reciprocal manner, released 128 Bangladeshi fishermen.

It further noted that the mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out, keeping in mind the humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides.

"The well-being of the Indian fishermen during their period of incarceration was monitored by the Indian High Commission, which provided them with warm jackets and ensured the provision of essentials. The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen", the statement concluded.

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2016895888762032486?s=20

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

The handover of the fishermen was conducted by the coast guards of the two countries at the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh Coast Guard received 128 Bangladeshi fishermen along with five Bangladesh-owned fishing boats from the Indian Coast Guard, while handing over 23 Indian fishermen and two India-owned fishing boats to the Indian Coast Guard, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry added.

The repatriation was carried out through coordinated efforts among the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bangladesh Coast Guard, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, the Ministry of Shipping, Border Guard Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Police, the local administration, and other relevant agencies, the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

