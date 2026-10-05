India becoming key actor in global governance, says Swiss President; backs stronger partnership amid global fragmentation

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): India is becoming a “key actor in global governance” and playing an increasingly important geopolitical role, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said in an interview with ANI, stressing the importance of closer partnerships with New Delhi amid growing fragmentation in the international order.

The Swiss President said Switzerland values India’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation as well as its active engagement in international forums, describing close and dynamic ties with countries such as India as essential to strengthening multilateral cooperation and addressing global challenges.

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“India is becoming a key actor in global governance and plays an increasingly important role geopolitically,” the Swiss President told ANI.

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The remarks came as India and Switzerland seek to further deepen their bilateral partnership across trade and investment, research and innovation, sustainable development and people-to-people ties.

The Swiss President also highlighted India’s role in shaping discussions on emerging technologies, pointing to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in New Delhi in February 2026 as an example of its leading role in addressing emerging global issues.

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Switzerland is set to host the next AI Summit in Geneva in June 2027, with the Swiss President describing India as a “key partner” and saying Bern is committed to ensuring continuity between the two summits.

“India has demonstrated exceptional leadership in amplifying underrepresented voices in global technology discussions, especially from the Global South,” the Swiss President said, adding that Switzerland looks forward to India’s participation in Geneva.

On bilateral economic ties, the Swiss President gave a positive assessment of the implementation of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), saying interest from companies has been “very strong” since the pact entered into force in October 2025.

The Swiss President said TEPA is expected to provide a significant boost to bilateral trade while creating conditions for deeper and lasting economic relations, encouraging long-term investment, employment, innovation and sustainable growth.

“TEPA has the potential to lead to a win-win situation,” the Swiss President said, highlighting Switzerland’s specialised technologies, innovation capabilities and long-term investment approach, alongside India’s scale, dynamic economy, skilled workforce and growing role in global value chains.

Swiss companies have already made or planned investments in India across sectors including transportation and logistics, financial services, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and technology and electronics, the President said.

The Swiss President also noted that Switzerland and other EFTA states have undertaken more than 150 promotion activities since 2024 to support private-sector engagement.

Looking ahead, the Swiss President said India-Switzerland relations have “never been this close and dynamic” and expressed hope for further progress over the next decade.

The President identified trade and investment, research and innovation, sustainable development and people-to-people contacts as areas with significant potential, while highlighting the TEPA as an important foundation for future cooperation.

The President also pointed to two MoUs concluded during the current visit — one on the exchange of young professionals and another on a Migration and Mobility Partnership — as instruments that could further strengthen people-to-people ties.

On the President’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swiss leader said the talks reflected the “excellent relations” between Switzerland and India, built on mutual respect, trust and strong economic ties. (ANI)

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