DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / India-Bhutan hold first meeting on Bhutan Rail Links Project

India-Bhutan hold first meeting on Bhutan Rail Links Project

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:00 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): India and Bhutan held the first meeting of the Project Steering Committee on India Bhutan Rail Links project in New Delhi on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Advertisement

According to the MEA, the meeting was co-chaired by Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North) and Karma Wangchuk, Secretary, Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Royal Govt of Bhutan.

Advertisement

MEA further stated that the deliberations focused on the implementation modalities of the two rail links envisaged under the project: Kokrajhar-Gelephu; and Banarhat-Samtse. Representatives of Ministry of Railways, as well as State Govts of Assam and West Bengal participated in the meeting.

Advertisement

India and Bhutan are set to strengthen connectivity with the launch of the first-ever rail link projects between the two countries, marking a significant step in their bilateral partnership.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in September had announced a "major new initiative" between India and Bhutan for the establishment of rail connectivity between the two countries.

Advertisement

According to official details, two major projects have been cleared: the Kokrajhar-Gelephu new line and the Banarhat-Samtse new line.

The Kokrajhar-Gelephu line, with an investment of ₹3,456 crore, will connect Assam's Kokrajhar and Chirang districts with Bhutan's Sarpang region. Officials noted that the project will not only facilitate the movement of people and goods but also create better economic and employment opportunities. Gelephu is being developed as a "mindfulness city" under Bhutan's plans.

The second project, the Banarhat-Samtse line, will link West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district with Bhutan's Samtse. With an investment of ₹577 crore, the line is expected to boost cross-border trade and connectivity. The Samtse region is being developed as an industrial hub by the Government of Bhutan.

Officials stressed that these projects, covering the 700 km long India-Bhutan border, will enhance Bhutan's access to international trade routes through Indian ports. The new lines are seen as part of India's commitment to support Bhutan's economic centres and deepen bilateral ties.

Authorities underlined that the projects will help fulfil promises made in recent high-level exchanges, positioning connectivity as a cornerstone of the India-Bhutan partnership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts