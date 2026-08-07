India, Bhutan review key hydropower projects, discuss strengthening trans-border river management

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A high-level bilateral meeting on cooperation on trans-border rivers was held on Friday in New Delhi between the Bhutanese delegation, led by Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy & Natural Resources, and the Indian delegation, led by Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil.

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During the bilateral meeting, the two sides reviewed the ongoing cooperation between India and Bhutan in the water resources sector, with a particular focus on trans-border river management, flood forecasting and flood management, hydrological data sharing and other areas of mutual interest.

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The Ministers also reviewed the progress of the Punatsangchhu-I Hydroelectric Project, which is being implemented in Bhutan in partnership with India, and discussed measures for its expeditious implementation.

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In addition, the two delegations held constructive discussions on proposals for the upgradation and strengthening of the existing hydro-meteorological network in Bhutan, alongside the enhancement of the scope of cooperation under the existing mechanism for sharing hydrological data on trans-border rivers.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to the sustainable and mutually beneficial management of trans-boundary water resources, agreeing to further deepen bilateral cooperation in the field through sustained technical collaboration, mutual trust and regular institutional engagement.

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Extending the high-level engagement across the energy sector, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal also held a bilateral meeting with Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting reaffirmed the special and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan in the power sector, which has been a cornerstone of the close bilateral relationship between the two countries. The Ministers reviewed the progress of ongoing cooperation and discussed avenues for further strengthening collaboration across the energy sector.

The two Ministers held wide-ranging discussions on hydropower development, cross-border electricity trade, transmission connectivity, renewable energy, institutional cooperation and capacity building. They also reviewed the progress made under the bilateral institutional mechanisms established to facilitate regular engagement and enhance cooperation in the power sector.

Among the key hydropower projects discussed during the interaction were Punatsangchhu-I, Punatsangchhu-II, Sankosh and Chukha.

Recognising the importance of energy cooperation in promoting sustainable development and regional energy security, both sides reiterated their commitment to further deepen collaboration through continued dialogue, close coordination and the timely implementation of mutually beneficial initiatives.

Underlining New Delhi's stance, Manohar Lal reiterated India's steadfast commitment to supporting the long-standing India-Bhutan partnership in the power sector. In turn, Lyonpo Gem Tshering appreciated India's continued support and conveyed Bhutan's commitment to further expanding the energy partnership.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both Ministers expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved in bilateral energy cooperation and reaffirming their shared resolve to further strengthen the India-Bhutan partnership for the benefit of both countries. (ANI)

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