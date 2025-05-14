India blocks Global Times, Xinhua amid Arunachal Pradesh dispute

India on Wednesday withheld the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Global Times and Xinhua news agency amid China's efforts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh.

The account of the Global Times, the official mouthpiece of China's ruling Communist Party, and the account of the Chinese news agency Xinhua News were also blocked.

This comes days after the Indian Embassy in China strongly cautioned the media outlet to verify facts before posting on social media.

“Dear Global Timesnews, we would recommend you verify your facts and cross-examine your sources before pushing out this kind of disinformation,” the Embassy said in a post on X, responding to the Global Times' coverage of Indian military strikes, which the government said targeted Pakistan's terror infrastructure during "Operation Sindoor".

In another post, the Embassy added, “Several pro-Pakistan handles are spreading baseless claims in the context of #OperationSindoor, attempting to mislead the public. When media outlets share such information without verifying sources, it reflects a serious lapse in responsibility and journalistic ethics."

The Embassy's remarks came after viral posts from Pakistani accounts and some media suggested that an Indian Rafale jet had been shot down near Bahawalpur. PIB Fact Check team, however, flagged one such viral image as misleading, noting it was from a 2021 crash involving a MiG-21 in Punjab's Moga district. “Beware of old images shared by pro-Pakistan handles in the present context,” the PIB warned in its own post.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs also refuted China's claim on Arunachal Pradesh and strongly objected to its attempt to rename places in the state.

MEA, in an official statement, reiterated that China's "creative naming" will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.

"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically," MEA said.

"Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," it added.